Power shutdown tomorrow: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Egmore, Tambaram, T Nagar, IT Corridor, Guindy and Porur areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Egmore: West Ramanujam Streets, Vinayaga Muthali Street, Kottavalsavadi, Mannadi Area, Wall Tax Road, Amman Kovil Road, Annapillai Street, Palliappan Street, Muthaiah Street, Mint Street, Thulasingam Street, NSC Bose Road, TV Basin Street, PKG Area, Thandavaryan Street, KN Tank Road, Veerappan Street, Murukappa Street, Ponnappan Street, Ramanan Road, Audhiyappa Street, Elephant Gate Street, Govindappa Street, Basin Water Works Street, MS Nagar, Kannaiah Naidu Street, Kondithope Police Quarters, Padavattamman Street, TA Naidu Street Area and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Mudichur Saravanbava Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Indira Gandhi Street, KVT Green City and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: MRC Nagar, RA Puram, Foreshore Estate, Gandhi Nagar, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt Road, Ranimeyiammal Tower, Sathyadev Avenue, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, Kutty Gramani Street, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagam Avenue, Santhome High Road, Canal Bank Road, West Mambalam, Chakrapani Street, Vasudevapuram, Thambiah Reddy Road, Corporation Main Street, Valliammal Garden and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: Taramani, Kodikatha Kumaran Nagar, Anjugam Ammaiyar Street, KPK Nagar, Kurinji Nagar 1st to 15th Street, Green Acres, CBI Colony, Anna Nedunchalai, OMR Road, Apollo Hospital, Jayendra Colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Kandanchavadi and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: Mathur Chettimedu, Kattakuzi, Sangeetha Nagar, Thirupathy Nagar, Bai Nagar, Mahaveer Estate, Karumari Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Thillaiganga Nagar, Nanganallur 2nd Main Road, TNGO Colony, Jeevan Nagar, Indira Nagar, BM Hospital, Puzhuthivakkam Thilagar Avenue, Otteri Salai, Swamy Nagar, New India Colony, Hindhu Colony, Ullagaram, Rajeshwari Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: SRMC Iyyappanthangal, Ashok Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Kattupakkam, Valasaravakkam, Ramasamy Nagar, Arcot Road, Vanagaram, Karambakkam, Officer’s Colony, Poonamallee Road and above all surrounding areas.