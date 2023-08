Power shutdown tomorrow

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in Tambaram, Adyar, Avadi, Ambattur and Perambur areas from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Tambaram: Pallikaranai Odissa Bhavan, Kamatchi Hospital, Mylai Balaji Nagar Part 1 to 4, Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Silicon Tower, CTS, Velachery Main Road, RV Towers, Pallavaram Amman Nagar, Annai Anjugam, Sakthi Nagar, Trisulam, Pallavaram East Part and above all surrounding areas.



Adyar: IIT 7th Avenue, Rukkumani Road, Tiger Varathachariyar Road, Gangai Street, Rengarajapuram, Srinagar Colony, South Avenue, Anna University and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: Pattabiram Iyyappan Nagar, Muthukumaran Nagar, VGV Nagar, Kannapalayam, Bharathi Street, Anbar Street, Puzhal, Tirumullaiyvoyal, Kolumedu, Arikambedu, MEG city, Arul Nagar, Priya Nagar, Vellanoor and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Meenabedu Oragadam, Murugambedu, Pudur, Vijayalakshmipuram, Venkateswara Nagar, Gandhi Main Road and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Gandhi Nagar, GNT Road, Chandra Prabhu Colony, Muthamizh Nagar 1 to 8th Blocks, Kodungaiyur full area, Erunchanchery, Anna Salai, Sembium full area, Kakkanji Colony, Manali High Road, Senthil Nagar and above all surrounding areas.