Power shutdown today & tomorrow: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Ambattur, Avadi, Porur, Adyar, Guindy, IT Corridor and Perambur areas on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will resume before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Adyar: Kottivakkam Kamaraj Salai, Ecr Main Road, Kandasamy Nagar 1st to 5th Street, Maniammai Street, PRS Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Ambedkar Street, Poonga Street, Tiruvalluvar Street, School Street, Mosque Street, Vembliamman Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.

Tomorrow:

Tambaram: Pallavaram Periyar Nagar, Amman Nagar, Arulalai Chavadi, Tirusulam Areas and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Meenambedu Gangai Nagar, Munusamy Koil Street, EB Colony, Red Hills Main Road, Nagathamman Koil Street, AK Nagar, Om Sakthi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: Pattabiram West Gopalapuram, Mullai Nagar, Vallalar Nagar, CPM Street and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: MRK Nagar, Mugalivakkam Main Road, Muthu Nagar, Bungalow Thoppu, Ponniamman Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: Kandanchavadi Cholamandal Art Village, Enjambakkam Main Road, VGP Layout, VOC Street, Bethel Nagar North and South, Pammal Nalla Thambi, Udayam Nagar, Thanthai Periyar Street, Bharathi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Adambakkam Parthasarathy Nagar, New Colony, VV Colony, NGO Colony, Secretariat Colony, Ambedkar Nagar Vanuvampet Saraswathy Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Mahalakshmi Nagar, AGS Colony, Kalki Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: Ezhil Nagar Kannagi Nagar, VPG Avenue, Kumarankudil, Mount Batten Street, Secretariat Colony, Annai Parvathy Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Kasthuribhai Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Sidco 1st to 10th Street, Amman Kuttai, Nehru Nagar, Villivakkam, Baba Nagar, South High Court Colony and above all surrounding areas.