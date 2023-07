Power shutdown: Today from 9 am to 2 pm

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore, T Nagar, Tambaram, Anna Nagar, Perambur, KK Nagar, Adyar, IT Corridor, Porur, Red Hills and Vysarpadi areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will resume before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Mylapore: Lady Wellington Namachivayam Street, Sivaraman Street, Triplicane High Road, Singaperumal Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: Model Hutment Road, Sadullah Street, Canal Bank Road, Damodaran Street, Usman Road, Ramanathan Street, Nandanam Extension, Anna Salai and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Madambakkam part of Paduvencherry Road, Sadasivam Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Thirumagal Nagar, Sudharsan Nagar, Karumariamman Nagar, Anantha Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Vijayanagaram Radha Nagar Srinivasalu Naidu Street, Dhanalakshmi Street, Postal Nagar ETL Kamakotti Nagar, Ayyappan Street, Church Avenue, Sai Baba Nagar, Jayapal Nagar IAF Velachery Main road, Club Road, Tiruvalluvar Street, Angeneyar Street, Best Park Flats and above all surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar: Koyambedu Market Semathamman Nagar, PH Road, Alwarthirunagar, Nerkundram, Senthamil Nagar, Pallavan Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Gandhi Nagar GNT Road, Kattabomman Street, State Bank Colony, Shanthi Colony and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: All areas from PT Rajan Salai, Kodambakkam, Virugambakkam, KK Nagar Substations.

Adyar: All areas from Besant Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Velachery, Enjambakkam Substations.

IT Corridor: Shollinganallur, OMR, Sathyabama Dental College, Semmencherrry, Taramani, Ramappa Nagar, L&T Siruseri Main Road, Vels College Road and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Sivaji Nagar, Kumara Nagar, Ramachandira Nagar, Iyyappanthangal Mettu Street, Subbaiah Nagar, Subramani Nagar, Prince Apartment Mangadu Ragubatgaoyranm Ambal Gajalakshmi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, SRMC Thelliyaragaram, Adhithnar Nagar, Periya Koluthuvanchery, Thirumudivakkam, Sidco Main Road and Cross Streets, Murugan Koil Main Road, Pandara Street, Jaganathapuram and above all surrounding areas.

Red Hills: Sothuperumbedu Kumaran Nagar, Nallur, Sholavaram Ambethkar Nagar, Tollgate, Karanodai, VGP Medu, Thirumullaivoyal, KK Nagar, TH Road, Gandhi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi: CMBT Thattankulam Road, Samy Nagar, MRH Road, Amirtammal Nagar and above all its surrounding areas.

Tomorrow for 5 hours

G Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Porur, Vysarpadi, Red Hills, IT Corridor, Adyar and KK Nagar areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will resume before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Tambaram: Sithalapakkam, Noothencherry, Vengaivasal, Velavan Nagar Rajakilpakkam, Venkataraman Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar PAMMAL Annai Therasa Street, Kamarajapuram, EB Colony, Shankar Nagar, Adam Nagar, Moovendar Nagar, Kovilambakkam, Veeramani Nagar, Nanmangalam, Manikandan Nagar, Kulaikarai Street, Sathya Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road TNSCB Nookampalayam, Valluvar Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar and all surrounding areas.

Porur: Rabit Nagar, Sakthi Avenue, Kundrathur Road Kovoor Srinivasa Nagar, Madha Nagar, Thangam Avenue, Balaji Nagar, Kollachery, Poosanikulam, Subulaxmi Nagar, Kothandam Nagar, SRMC Mahalakshmi Nagar, Officer Colony, Thirumurugan Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi: Industrial Estate, Market Street, EH Road, Sastri Nagar, Vyasar Nagar, Pudhu Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sathyamurthy Nagar, Samiyarthottam, Sharma Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Red Hills: Threethakaranpattu, Bhavani Nagar, Naravarikuppam, and the Red Hills bus stand back side.

IT Corridor: Thoraipakkam Anna Street, MGR Street, Rangasamy Street, Eswaran Salai and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: All areas from RA Puram, Tiruvanmiyur and Kottivakkam substations.

KK Nagar: All areas from PT Rajan Salai, Arumbakkam, Virugambakkam, Alwarthiru Nagar and Kodambakkam substations.