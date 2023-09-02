Begin typing your search...

Power shutdown today

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-02 01:30:28.0  )
CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore and Ambattur areas as mentioned below the following area on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Mylapore: Luz RK Mutt Road, Kabali Thottam, Canal Bank Road and above all surrounding areas.

c Menambedu Pudur, Sidhu Orgadam, Abiramapuram Annai Nagar, Moogamibigai Nagar, Muthamil Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

DTNEXT Bureau

