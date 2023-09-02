Power shutdown today

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore and Ambattur areas as mentioned below the following area on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Luz RK Mutt Road, Kabali Thottam, Canal Bank Road and above all surrounding areas.

Menambedu Pudur, Sidhu Orgadam, Abiramapuram Annai Nagar, Moogamibigai Nagar, Muthamil Nagar and above all surrounding areas.