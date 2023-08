Power shutdown today

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Anna Salai, Tambaram, Guindy, Avadi, Ponneri and Adyar areas on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Anna Salai: Bells Road, CNK Road, OVM Street, Venkatesan Street, Mohammed Abdullah 1st and 2nd streets, Miyan Sahib Street, Arunachala Street, Murugappah Street, Thypoon Alikhan Street, TH Road, Police Quarters, Big Street, Abdul Kareem Street, DV Naidu Street, Parthasarathy Street, Akbar Sahib Street, Mosque Street, Abibulla Street, Pillaiyar Koil 1,2,3 Streets, Mayor City Babu Appavu Street, Ellis Road and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Pallikaranai Assam Bhavan, Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Jasmine Infotech, Niwe HT, Velachery Main Road Pammal Balagurusamy Street, Jayaraman Street, Palaniyappa Street, Balasubramanian Street, Periyar Nagar, MGR Salai, Sithalapakkam-Mambakkam Main Road, Babu Nagar, Ishwarya Nagar, RG Nagar, Antony Flats Kadapperi-Lakshmipuram Area, Selliamman Nagar, Thandumariyamman Nagar, Durga Nagar, Mudichur, Balaji Nagar, Swamy Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Kommaiamman Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Periyar Salai, Sri Ram Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Royappa Nagar and all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Sathasivam Nagar 3rd to 6th streets, Sadasivam 4th Link Street and Main Road, Ramachandra Salai, Moorthy Salai, Maruthy Street, Rajaji Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: Mittanamalli School Street, Palavedu Road, Defence Colony and Enclave, PTMS, Gandhi Road, Bharathi Nagar, Ulaippalar Nagar, Red Hills, Sothupakkam Road, Palavoyal, Gummanur, Manish Nagar, Perugavur Sothuperumbedu Kumaran Nagar, Vijiyanallur, Nallur, Parthasarathy Nagar, Tollgate, Sholavaram, Alamathy ABC Colony, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, TH Road, Govindapuram, Palpannai Road, Sivasakthi Nagar, 60 Feet Road, 40 Feet Road, Jothi Nagar, Nagammai Nagar, Antony Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: Panjetty Thatchoor Koot Road, Azlinjivakkam, Peravallur Athipedu, Natham, Andarkuppam, Chatram, Madhavaram, KPK Nagar, TV Padi aand above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: Gandhinagar, Kanagam TNHB Housing Board, Cpt Campus Taramani, Sardar Patel Road, LB Road and all surrounding areas.