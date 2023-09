Power shutdown on Sept 27: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Madipakkam, Taramani and Minjur areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Madipakkam: Lakshmi Nagar, Veeraswami Street, Alaiamman Street, Karpagambal Nagar and surrounding areas.

Taramani: Solamandalam Street, Udyam Nagar, Thanthai Periyar Street, Mgr Salai, Kandanchavadi, Cbi Colony, Chruch Main Road, Nehru Nagar and surrounding areas.

Minjur: Melur T.H. Road, Minjur, Theradi Street, Bdo Office, Ariyanvayal, Nandhiambakkam, Athipattu, Karayanmedu and surrounding areas.