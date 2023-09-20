Power Shutdown on Sept 21: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the Guindy area on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Guindy:

Alandur Balakrishnapuram 1st to 3rd street, Officers Colony, Kakkan Nagar entire area, Ambedkar Nagar, Sastri Nagar Nanganallur BV Nagar, MGR Road, Kangambal Colony, Viswanathapuram, KK Nagar, Teachers Colony and above all surrounding areas.