Power shutdown on June 12 in these areas of Chennai for maintenance work

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Neelankarai, Adyar, Madavaram, Pallavaram, Porur and Guindy areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Neelankarai: (Ganesh Nagar) Canal Road Main Road, Old Ganesh Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Street, Anna Street, MGR Nagar, Bharathi street, Ramalingam Nagar, Karpaga Vinayagar main road, Vivekananda street, Senthamarai street and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: (Besant Nagar Section) 4th Main road, 32nd to 35th Cross street, 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, Alcott Kuppam, Customs Colony 1st street, Tiruvallur Nagar, Bajanai Kovil street, Orrur Ellai Amman kovil street and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: (IIT Feeder) CLRI Quarters West Canal bank road, Bharathi Avenue, Angalamman Koil street, Perumal Koil street, Teachers colony, Kottur, Guruappan street, Mandabam road & Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, (Anna centenary) Sri Nagar Colony, South Mada street, West Mada street, North Mada street, South Avenue, Temple Avenue, Rangarjapuram 1st to 6th street and above all surrounding areas.

Madhavaram: Annapoorna Nagar, Imayam Apartment, Krishna Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Vidya Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar Main road, Elumalai Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar main road, Majestic colony Gowri Nagar, and above all surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: (Bharathi Nagar) Bharathi Nagar main road, Bharathi Nagar, 1 to 5 Cross street, Thulukkanathamman koil street, pachaiamman Nagar, Quarry Mettu street, Kabilar street, Vaithiyar street, Aattuthotti, Masuthi street, Hasan Basha street, Anjaneyar koil street, Yasinkhan street, Noor masuthi, Nehru Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Secretariat colony, Moongiler, Kasthooriboi street, Mariyamman koil street, (Polichalur) Thiru Nagar, Padmanaba Nagar, Ganamani Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, PCS Colony, Rajeswari Nagar, Bajanai koil street, Prem Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Mogambigai Nagar, Vinayaga Nagar, Shanmugam Nagar, (Pasumpon Nagar) Pammmal main road, Girigori street, Masooran street, Deivanayagam street, Balaji Nagar 1st and 2nd cross street, Pasumpon Nagar, Balaji Nagar 30 feet road, Balaji Nagar 12th cross street (Kumaran kundram) Part of RB road, Anna Salai, Gayathiri Nagar, Velmurugan Nagar, vinoboji Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvanasehwari Nagar, Bhasiyam Nagar, Manickam Nagar, BBR street, (KV Chrompet) Pachaiamalai housing board, TB hospital, GST road, GH, New colony 13,14 and 17th cross street and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: (Ambal City) Queen Victoria road, Ambal Nagar, Chakaramangala Nagar, Saravana Nagar, James street, Srinivasa Nagar, Malliuam narasimma Nagar, Balaraman Nagar, Sundhar Nagar, Seeradi Sai Nagar, Sumithra Nagar (Iyyappanthangal) Mettu street, EVP park, Dhanalakshmi nagar, Subbaiah Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar, Subramani Nagar, Dhakshan Apartment, Prine Apartment, (Mangadu) Kundrathur main road, SS kovil st, School street, MGR Nagar, Velleswarar nagar, East Kamachi nagar, Narivana salai, Ramakrishna Ambal nagar, Addison nagar, Balaji Avenue, Ambal Nagar, pandiyan Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Raj Bhavan area, Moovarasanpet area, Puzhutivakkam area, Madipakkam area, Manapakkam area, Mugalivakkam area, T.G.Nagar area, Nanganallur area, St.Thomas Mount area, Kolapakkam area, Adambakkam area and above all surrounding areas.