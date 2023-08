Power shutdown on Friday in these areas: check deets

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the Ponneri area from 9am to 2pm on Friday due to maintenance works.

Ponneri: Medur Pulicat, Avoorivakkam, Kollur, Arasur and Annamalaicherry. Similarly power shutdowns will be effected in Anna Salai and Avadi areas on Saturday.

Anna Salai: LGN Road, Mohandas Street, GP Lane, Kuppa Muthu Street, Nagappa Iyer Street and surrounding areas.

Avadi: Thirumullaivoyal Women's Industrial Estate, Kattur, Officer Colony, Kamadenu Nagar, Chandra Shaker Nagar and surrounding areas.