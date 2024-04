Power shutdown on April 30: Check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in Guindy and Velacherry in the following areas on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 p.m if the works are completed.

The following areas:

Thillai Ganga Nagar, part of Nanganallur, Pazhavanthangal, Jeevan Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Velachery. Adambakkam, Andal Nagar, Vanuvampet, Brindavan Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Puzhuthivakkam, Part of Ullagaram, AGS Colony (Velachery West), EB Colony, Mohanapuri, Adambakkam New Colony, and above all surrounding areas.