Power shutdown in these areas Saturday

CHENNAI: Tangedco has announced power shutdown in High Court, T Nagar, Ennore, Adyar and Mudichur areas from 9am to 2pm on Saturday due to maintenance works.

High Court: Thambu Chetty Street, Lingi Chetty Street, Angappan Street, Jesus Calls, Indian Bank-I and III, NSC Bose Road, Malaya Perumal Street, Raja Annamalai Mandram, Esplanade Police Station and Fire Station and surrounding areas.

T Nagar: MRC Nagar, RA Puram, Karpagam Avenue, Santhome High Road, Aringar Anna Nagar and surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar: North Maduravoyal, Alapakkam Entire, Part of Porur Garden, Part of Vanagaram.

Ennore: Kathivakkam, Nehru Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sivanpadaiveethi, Kamaraj Nagar, Thaazhanguppam, ETPS Quarters, Ernavoor, Jothi Nagar, Ramanathapuram, Sakthi Ganapathy Nagar, Shanmugapuram and surrounding areas.

Adyar: Velachery Lakshmi Nagar 1st to 6th Street, MGR Nagar, Tambaram Velachery Main Road, Rams Flat, Janathapuri 1st Main Road, Kohinoor, Bismillah Nagar, ECR Vettuvankani Main Road, Kabaleeswarar Nagar 3rd and 4th Main Road, HT Fisheries and LTCT Service, Injambakkam Allikulam, North and South Bethal Nagar, Gangaiamman Kovil Street, Kalaingar Karunanithi Salai, Kasthuri Bai Nagar, Neelankarai Kuppam, Pannayur, NRI Layout, VGP Layout, Royal Enclave, Teachers Colony and surrounding areas.

Mudichur: Captain Saikumar Nagar, Saranga Avenue, Kamaraj Nedunchalai, Annai Indira Nagar and surrounding areas.