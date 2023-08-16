Begin typing your search...

Power shutdown in Tambaram, Ambattur and Tondiarpet on Thursday

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Aug 2023 1:18 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Ambattur and Tondiarpet areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Tambaram: Pallavaram Indira Gandhi Road, G.S.T. Road, Kannabiran Koil Street, Oberai Puthuthangal Mullai Nagar T.N.H.B, State Bank Colony, Mudichur, Irumbulliyur, Vaigai Nagar, Goodwill Nagar, Amutham Nagar Meps Entire Areas, Subrayan Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Vanagaram Road, Manthopu Salai, Mel Ayanambakkam and above all surrounding areas.

Tondairpet: T.H. Road Kummalamman Kovil Street, G.A. Road, Old Washermenpet, Thangavel Street, K.G. Garden, Mayor Basudev Street and above all surrounding areas.

DTNEXT Bureau

