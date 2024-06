Power shutdown in Pallavaram, Sholinganallur, Adyar, Guindy, Porur, K.K. Nagar, Tambaram, Ambattur and Red Hills areas on June 18 : Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Pallavaram, Sholinganallur, Adyar, Guindy, Porur, K.K. Nagar, Tambaram, Ambattur and Red Hills areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Pallavaram: GST Radha Nagar, GST Road, Chambers Colony 1 to 11 Streets, Shasthri colony 1 to 3 streets, R.B.I. Colony, Cholavaram Nagar, Tirupur Kumaran Street, Muthu Street, Nallathambi Street, Rengaswamy Street, Navamani Street, Fatima Nagar, Omshakti Nagar Part, Muthusamy Nagar Part, Fatima Nagar Part, Kannammal Nagar, Keelkattalai, Madipakkam, Ranga Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Thenmozhi Nagar, Pilliyar Koil Street, Balamurugan Nagar, Duraisamy Street, Kumaran Nagar, Soundarajan Nagar, Dharmaraja Koil Street, Kalaignar Road Anakaputhur, Anna Nagar 2nd to 4th Main Road, Anna Nagar 1 to 7 Cross Street, Lashmi Narayanan Nagar 1 to 4 Street, SBI Colony 1 to 4 Street, Palani Street, Signal Office Road, Gandhi Road, Giri Square Street, Giri Square 1 to 4 Street, Purushothaman Nagar Sundarammal Colony, Padmanabha Nagar, N.G.O. Colony, Netaji Nagar, Jain Nagar, Sriraman Nagar, Murthy Nagar, Bhajanai Koil Street, Gangayamman Nagar, Tirupporur Road, North Mosque Street, Katari Amman Street Thenral Nagar Anakaputhur, Silappathikaram Street, Srinivasapuram, Lashmi Nagar, Viswasapura Area, Manimekalai Street, Mosque Street, Senthamil Road, Subburayan Nagar, Meps, Jain Residence, Ranga Nagar, Tiruneermalai Road, Parvathipuram, Bharathiyar Street, N.S.K. Street, Kasi Garden, Temple Town Street, Mahalakshmi School Area, Pallavaram Area, Pammal, DG Nagar, Radha Nagar, Kovilambakkam, Airport, Mallika Nagar, IG Kar, Bhavani Nagar, Kattabomman, Theresa School, RKV Avenue, Ponds Bridge, Kalaivanar Road, Meenakshi Nagar, Pallavaram Town, GEC, Bharati Nagar, Tiruneermalai, Darga Road, Thirishoolam, Rajaji Nagar, Tirumala Nagar, Vinobaji Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Vishwakarma Sannathi Street , Nagathamman koil, Suguna colony, Mani Naicker street,Ganapathy puram Main road, Naidu shop, 200 Feet Road, T.V.S. Emerald, Agni Flats, Naidu Road, Church Road, Panchayat Market, Ganapathypuram area and all surrounding areas.

Sholinganallur: Medavakkam, Forest Residence, Kalaingnar Nagar, Soumya Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Diamond Colony, Periyar Nagar, Gajendra Nagar, Vaishnavi Nagar, Ram Garden, Mettu Street, R.M.V. Street. Pallikaranai Assam Bhavan, Odisha Bhavan, Kamatshi Hospital, Maylai Balaji Nagar Area 1-4, Balaji Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Silicon Tower, HLL, Velachery Main Road, Doshi, R.V. Towers and all surrounding areas.

Adyar: L.D.G. Road, Thomas Nagar, Bishop Colony, Venkatapuram, Velachery Main Road, Sardar Patel Road Area, Arogyamatha 1st, 2nd Street, Besant Nagar Ganga Street, Appar Street, Arundale Beach Road, Tiger Varadachari Road, Coastal Road, Kaveri Street, Thideer Nagar, Vaigai Street, Odaikuppam, Ashtalakshmi Garden, Shastri Nagar 1,3 Seaward Road, Balakrishna Road, Jayaram Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, Raja Srinivasan Nagar and Rajagopalan Main Road, Teachers Colony 1 to 4 Street, Vembuliamman Temple Street, Jayaram Street, C.G.E. Colony, Sangam Colony, P.R.S. City, Bharathi Nagar, Jaishankar Nagar, Bharathidasan Street, Bharathi Street, Ambedkar Street, M.B.C. Street, School Street, Vaathiyar Street, Anbazagan Street, Quaid-E-Millath Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Ma.Po.Si. Road, Park Road, Amarananda Villa, Bazz Avenue and all surrounding areas.

Porur: Mangadu, Sikkarayapuram, Ganapathi Nagar, Hari Avenue, Ashtalashmi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Kamachi City, Muthusamy Nagar, Mangala Puram, Manthi Amman Street, Meenachi Amman Street, Balaji Nagar, Leelavathi Nagar Extension, Sikkarayapuram Main Road Village, Sivangal, Subramani Nagar, Pakhyam Nagar, Subbaiah Nagar, Thirumudivakkam SIDCO, Bonfiglioli Transmission Road, Kunradhur Rural Area, C.R.P., Super Auto SIDCO, Thirumudivakkam Main Road, Nasarathpet, Part of Akaramel, Part of Malayambakkam, Nasarathpet Panchayat, Ponni Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Buddha Colony, Kamala Nagar, Arcot Road, Rajeshwari Nagar, Thiru Murugan Nagar, Devi Nagar, Thirunageswaram, Kovur, Parvathy Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Swetha Garden, Third Ward, Bazaar Street, Muthunagar E.V.P. . Santosh Nagar, Bhajanai Koil Street, Lalitha Nagar, Muthu Nagar, M.R.K. Nagar, LD Nagar, Bangla Grove, Sindhu Road, Roja Street, Muthu Nagar, Matha Nagar, Baraniputhur, Vaikundaperumal, Ayyapanthangal, Jyoti Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Chinnakoluthuvancheri, Periapanicherry Road, Thirumudivakkam, Murugan Temple Main Road, Melaandai Street, Nalleeswarar Nagar, Temple Town, Balavarayan Kulakarai Street, Babu Nagar, Jagannathapuram, Mangala Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Ganesh Avenue, Mount-Poontamalli Area, Kavya Garden, Ambal Nagar and all the above and surrounding areas.

Guindy : T.G. Nagar Saraswati Nagar, Kakkan Nagar, Vinayakapuram, A.G.S. Colony 5,6,7 Street, Escalomes Flats, T.R.A. Flats, Salma Flats, 23rd to 37th Street, Alandur M.K.N. Road, Maduvankarai 1st to 3rd Street, Dharmaraja Koil Street, Jhal Street, Bandubeem Street, Appavu Street, Natham Subedar Street, Bhaskar Street, Nandambakkam, Suresh Nagar, Udaya Nagar, Kuruswamy Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Avalanchery, Lakshmi Nagar, Odhawadi Street, Maxworth Nagar , Narayanan Nagar, Tattangulam, Sabari Tamil Nagar, Giri Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Munlight, Anandam Nagar 2nd Main Road, Bharati Road West, Kurinji Nagar, Gangaiyamman Koil Street, Naidu Street, Kambar Road, Ambal Nagar, Palambhikai Nagar Tilakar Avenue Tilakar Avenue 1 to 4th Main Road and 1 to 8 Cross street, Kumaran Street, Balaya Garden, Andavar street, E.V.R. Colony, Otteri Road, Ravanan Nagar, Sarathi Nagar, Voltas Colony 100 Feet Road, Civil Aviation Colony, Ayyappa Colony, Kannika Colony, Laxmi Nagar, S.B.I. Colony 3rd Stage Meenambakkam Kannan Colony 1st to 5th Street, Noble 1st to 3rd Street, Morrison 6th Street, M.G.R. Colony, Teachers Colony, G.S.T. Road, Post Office, Telephone Exchange, HPL. Quarters, Casa Grande and all the surrounding areas.

K.K.Nagar.: Ramasamy Road, K.K. Nagar 1 to 12 Sector, Rajamannar Road, Lakshmanaswamy Road, R.K. Shanmugam Road, Nesappakkam Part, PT Rajan Road Part, Ashok Nagar 1 to 11th Avenue, Kannikapuram, Vijayaragavapuram, 80 Feet Road K. K. Nagar and all surrounding areas.

Tambaram : Judge Colony Velachery Road Area, Ramakrishnapuram, Iswari Nagar, Kamaraj Street, Kannan Nagar Periyar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Parasuwanath Avenue, A.S.K. Nadar, Ambal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Yaswant Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Padmavati Nagar, Malleshwari Nagar, Andal Nagar, Thirumal Nagar, Parvathi Nagar, Jayavantha Puram, Madambakkam Main Road Area Kishkinda Main Road, Kannada Palayam, Sai Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Samatthu Periyar Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, R.K. Nagar Mudichur Tiruneermalai Road, Sundaram Colony, Ramesh Nagar, Pilliyar Koil Street, Amar Nagar, Rail Nagar, Singaravelan Street, Madanapuram, Kalayan Street, Mudichur Main Road, S.K. Avenue, KK, Road, Muthumariamman Temple Street, Swami Nagar, Venkatadri Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Lingam Nagar, West Laxmi Nagar, E.P. Colony, A.L.S. Green Land, VGP Pon Nagar, SBI Colony, V.O.C. Street, Kamarajapuram Main Road, Bavanthi Street, Shiva Temple Street, Chitlapakkam Chitlapakkam Main Road, Renganathan Street, Subramanian Street, Ramachandran Street, Padmanabha Road, Ayasamy Street, Jyoti Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar west area and all surrounding areas

Ambattur: Banu Nagar, Chandrasekarapuram, West Balaji Nagar, Redhills Road Area, Rajiv Nagar, Dugar Apartments, East Mugappair, Kumaran Nagar, Mahathma Gandhi Road, Kalaivanar Nagar, Devar Nagar, Shakti Nagar, JJ Nagar, Nolambur 1st Main Road, 6th Main Road, Dwaraka Apartment, Lake Scheme, 10th Street, VGN Base 2, Three Star Apartment, G.G. Nagar, Golden George Nagar, Srinivasan Street, Rathinamele Pandian Street, Ms. Jayakumar Street, Banyan, Ambedkar Nagar, 9th Main Road, Mugappair Lake Scheme, 8th Street, Thiruvalluvar Road, Golden Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Chalas Colony, Spartan Nagar, Mullai Colony, Spartan School, DAV Girls School and all surrounding areas.

Redhills: Padiyanallur, Jyoti Nagar, M.A. Nagar, Kalpaka Nagar, Bypass Road and all surrounding areas.