Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Oct 2023 11:33 PM GMT
Power shutdown in Chennai on October 17-18: Check details
CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Pallavaram and Kolathur areas on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 p.m., if the works are completed.

Pallavaram: Attuthotti, Masuthi Street, Aasan Basha Street, Anjaneyar Temple Street, Moongileri, Mariamman Kovil Street and above all surrounding areas.

Kolathur: Poombukar Nagar, Sai Nagar, Kambar Nagar, Venus Nagar, Teachers Colony and above all surrounding areas.

DTNEXT Bureau

