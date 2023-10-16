Power shutdown in Chennai on October 16 & 17: Check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the Tondairpet area on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 p.m. if the works are completed.

Tondairpet: Athipattur Pudhunagar Cheppakam, Mouthambedu, KR Palayam, Kattupalli, Nandiyampakkam, Karaiyanmedu, and above all surrounding areas.

Tomorrow

Pattabiram: Mittanamalli CRPF Nagar, Brindhavanam Nagar, Garrison engineering, and above all surrounding areas.