Power shutdown in Chennai on Jan 3: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the Adyar and Tondiarpet areas on Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 4 pm if the works are completed.

ADYAR: Injambakkam 1st Avenue Vettuvankeni, Akkarai Village, Allikulam, Ambedkar Street, Anna Enclave, Bethel Nagar North and South, Bharathi Avenue, Brindavan Nagar, Copper Beach Road, ECR, Gangaiamman Kovil Street, Gunal Garden, Hanuman Colony, Kakkan Street, Kasthuribai Nagar, LG Avenue, Nainar Kuppam, Uthandi, Neelankarai Kuppam, Pallavan Nagar, Panaiyur Kuppam, Ponniyamman Kovil Street, Rajan Nagar 1st and 2nd Street, Royal Enclave, Selva Nagar, TVS Avenue, Tiruvalluvar Salai, VOC Street, Vimala Garden and above all surrounding areas.

TONDIARPET: Melur Minjur town, Theradi Street, Suriya Nagar, BDO Office, Seemavaram, Pudhupedu, Nanthiambakkam, Pattamandri, Vallur, Attipattu, SR Palayam, Kondakarai, Karayanmedu and above all surrounding areas.