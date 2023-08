Power shutdown in Chennai on August 14: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram and Tondiarpet areas as mentioned below the following area on Monday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

TAMBARAM: Pallavaram Kovalam Street, Athiyaman Street, Subam Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar Kovilambakkam Vadakupattu Main Road, Bhel Nagar, Annamalai Nagar, Radha Nagar, GST Road, Balaji Bhavan and above all surrounding areas.

TONDIARPET: Kaladipet TH Road, Rajakadai, Tiruchinankuppam, Ellaiyamman Kovil Street, Ennore Express Road, Thilagar Nagar, BKN Colony, Kumaran Nagar, PPD Road, Athipathu Kattupalli, Chepakkam, Tamil Koranjur, KR Palayam and above all surrounding areas.