Power shutdown announced in Chennai on Monday; check areas here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Pallavaram, TH Road, Ennore, Perumbakkam, Ezhil Nagar, IIT, Kottivakkam areas on Monday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed, said the electricity department.

Here is a list of areas which will have power shut down:

Pallavaram: (Meenakshi Nagar) Indira Gandhi road, mariamman Koil street, Bazar road, Malaimedu and above all surrounding areas.

TH Road: GA Road main street, I Dreams 3rd Lane and above all surrounding areas.

Ennore: Kathivakkam, Ennore Bazar, Kaattukupam, Nehru Nagar, Saasthiri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sivanpadaiveethi, Valluvar Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, SVM Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ulagananthapuram, Mugathuvarakuppam, Ennorekuppam, Thaazhanguppam, Nettukuppam, Chinnakuppam, Periyakuppam, Ernavoor Kuppam, ETPS vaariya kudi iruppu paguthi, Ernavoor, Jothi Nagar, Ramanathapuram, Sakthi Ganapathi Nagar, Shanmugapuram and above all surrounding areas.

Perumbakkam: (Medavakkam) Velachery Main Road, Mambakkam Main Road, Jayachandran Nagar, Rice Mill Road Street, Perumal Koil Arch, Medavakkam Village and above all surrounding areas.

(Arasankazhani) Gandhi Nagar Society, Nookampalayam Road, Rose Garden Salai, Plaza I; II and above all surrounding areas.

Ezhil Nagar: (Kasthuribai Nagar) Karpaga Vinayagar 1st Main Road, Karpaga Vinayagar 6th street to 35th street, Sowntharya Garden Main Road and above all surrounding areas.IIT.: (Turn Bulls) Ponniamman Koil Street, New Street, Ganapathi Avenue, Kandan Garden, Kottur, Thulukkatha Amman Koil Street, Erikkaraisal 1st Main Road, Mannappa Street, Yadhava Street Kottur Garden 1st and 4th Main Road, NTTI Quarters, Arignar Anna Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar 1st and 4th Street and all surrounding areas.

Kottivakkam: (Kurinji) Kottivakkam Section, New beach road, New beach road Extension; Citrus Hotel, RTO office, Thiruvalluvar Nagar IOB road, 1st Main Road, 2nd Main Road, 7th Main Road, 8th Main Road -amp; 36th cross street, 44th to 48th cross street, 51st to 54 cross street, Bhagat Singh Salai, (1st to 6th street) Shivani Apartments.