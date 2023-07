Power shutdown: today

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended today in Mylapore, Tambaram, Guindy, KK Nagar, Avadi and Vysarpadi areas from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will resume before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Foreshore Estate, Vijaya Shanthi Apartments, Kutchery Road, Devadi Street, Girija Garden and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: TNSCB Block 1-152, Bharathi Nagar, DLF Perumbakkam Quarters, 126 Block, Perumbakkam-Varadapuram Main Road, Nesamani Nagar, Malls, Casagrand, Sithalapakkam, Kovilanchery, Noothancheri Link Road, Bhavani Nagar, Iswarya Garden and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Nanganallur 5th Main Road, Kulakarai Road, College Road, Moovarasanpet Kannan Nagar, Vigneshwara Nagar 1st to 3rd streets, Perumal Nagar Main Road, and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Kodambakkam Voc 1st Main Road and all Streets, Virugambakkam Jains Apartment, Arunachalam Road, PT Rajan Salai, Subbarayan Nagar 8th Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Arumbakkam Sowrastra Nagar 1st Street and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: Pattabiram, Bharathiyar Nagar, IAF Road, Kakkanji Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi: Mathur, MMDA, Periya Mathur, Chinna Mathur, Aavin Quarters, HT Services, Tirupathi Nagar, Subash Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Power shutdown: tomorrow

Power supply will be suspended in Guindy, KK Nagar, Avadi and Adyar areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will resume before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Guindy: Nanganallur, Moovarasampet, MMTC Colony, Ragupathy Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Balaji Avenue and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, PT Rajan Salai, SSB Nagar, Kamarajar Salai, Sarvamangala Colony, Anugraha Colony, Dr Natesan Salai, West and South Sivan Koil Streets, 100 Feet Road, Arcot Road, Sivalingapuram, Kalinga Colony, 240 LIG Colony, Rukmani Street and all above surrounding areas.

Avadi: Nappalayam Vichoor, Ammanthangal, Vellivoyal, Thirunilai Puzhal Rasi Nagar, Brittanian Nagar, INTUC Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Mariammal Nagar, GNT Road, Baba Nagar, Ottvadai and all above surrounding areas.

Adyar: Besant Nagar, MG Road, Mahalakshmi Avenue, Kasthuribai Nagar, Saravana Nagar, Selva Nagar and above all surrounding areas.