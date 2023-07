Power shutdown on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Guindy, Porur, IT Corridor, Ambattur, Avadi, Tondairpet, Adyar, and KK Nagar on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will resume before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Kadapperi Pachaimalai Housing Board, TB Hospital, GST Road, GH New Colony 13, 14 & 17 Cross Street, Perungalathur Bharathi Avenue, Balaji Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, MKB Nagar, Muthuirulandi Street, Perumbakkam Sowmya Nagar, Mambakkam Main Road, Babu Nagar, Vimala Nagar, Neela Nagar, Nallathambi Nagar, Mepz Oyiyaliamman Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Stree, Vembuliamman Koil Street, South And East Mada Street, Deradi Street, Radha Nagar, Nanmangal Main Road, Arulmurgan Nathavam Nagar, areas and above all surrounding areas.



Guindy: Nanganallur 100 Ft Road, TNGO Colony, Kannika Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Ullagaram and above all surrounding areas.Porur: RE Nagar, Jaya Bharathi Nagar, Gurusamy Nagar, Tiruverkadu Kuppuswamy Nagar, Kaduvetti, Avadi Main Road, Chembarambakkam, Meppur, Aagaramel, Malayambakkam, Poonamallee Anjeneyar Koil Street, Sundar Nagar, Ganga Sarathi Nagar, Pillayar Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.



IT corridor: Perungudi Panchayat Road, Vargese Flats, Doshi Flats, Taramani Anna Nedujchalai, Telephone Nagar, Rajalakshmi Avenue, Ananda Estate, Nethaji Nagar, Sathya Nagar and above all surrounding areas.



Ambattur: Ayapakkam Mel Ayanambakkam, Perumal Koil, Pachaiyappan Nagar TNHB, TG Anna Nagar, Vanagram JJ Nagar Church Road, GG Nagar East Mogappair Collector Nagar, Padipudhu Nagar, Kalaivanar Colony Padi, Korattur Bus Stand, TNHB Railway Station, MTH Road, Yadava Street, Vadakku Maada Street and above all surrounding areas.



Avadi: New Police Quarters, Red Hills, Lakshmipuram, Periyar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Puzal Rasi Nagar, Britannia Nagar, Senthil Nagar, GNT Road, Nagappan Estate, Balaji Nagar, Gomathiamman Nagar, Dhargas Road, Singlimedu, Kannampalayam and above all surrounding areas. Tondairpet: Jothi Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Manali Express Road, Nethaji Nagar, Bharathiyar Nagar, JJ Nagar, TNSCB Quarters, Air Nagar and above all surrounding areas.



Adyar: Tiruvanmiyur Rukkumani Road, MGR Road, LB Road, Parameshwari Nagar, CPT Campus, Tiruveethiyamman Koil Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Ranganathapuram, Periyar Nagar, Venkatarathinam Nagar and above all surrounding areas.



KK Nagar: Postal Colony 1st Street Kodambakkam Arcot Road, Kaveri Street, Virugambakkam Horizon Apartment, Chinmmiya Nagar, Grahalakshmi Quarters, Jain Flats Arumbakkam, Sakthi Nagar, Gill Nagar, Tiruvalluvarpuram, SAF Games Village Alagiri Nagar and above all surrounding areas.