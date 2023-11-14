Power consumers who paid their bills with penalty on Tuesday will get refund

CHENNAI: In a relief to the consumers who faced difficulties in paying their electricity bills through counters during the Deepavali holidays, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has announced that the consumers who paid their electricity bills with a penalty on Tuesday due to continuous holidays would get the penalty amount adjusted in their next bill.



With the Tangedco offices remaining closed on November 11 (Second Saturday) and November 12 and 13 (Deepavali holidays), the consumers whose last date to pay the electricity bill fell either on November 11, 12 and 13 ended up paying on Tuesday with a penalty.

Tangedco has extended the last date for payment for those consumers to November 14, an official said. If the consumers have already paid the penalty at the counters, the amount would be adjusted in the next billing cycle, the official noted.