Pothole repair works: Traffic diversions announced near Perambur Barracks Road for six days

CHENNAI: Due to the sudden formation of a large pothole in the sewage line along Perambur barracks road near K P Garden in Pulianthope on Sunday evening, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions from Sunday till September 23.

Accordingly, Vehicles from Perambur, Vyasarpadi and Pulianthope will not be allowed to proceed towards Central and Parrys via Perambur Barracks Road (incoming direction).

These vehicles are diverted towards Pulianthope High Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles from Perambur and Ayanavaram will not be allowed towards Egmore via Perambur barracks Road (incoming direction).

These vehicles will be diverted towards Bricklin Road- Purasaiwakkam High Road to reach their destination.

All vehicles except Commercial vehicles from Doveton will be allowed to proceed towards Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Ayanavaram and Pulianthope via Perambur Barracks Road only as One-way traffic to reach the destination.

All commercial vehicles from Doveton towards Perambur, Vyasarpadi and Madhavaram will not be allowed to proceed via Perambur Barracks Road and will be diverted towards Doveton - Hunters Road, Choolai High Road, Choolai Roundabout and Basin Elephant gate Road and Basin Bridge Top to reach their destination.