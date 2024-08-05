Post rains, Chennai wakes up to water logging, fallen trees, and traffic jams

CHENNAI: In the wake of heavy overnight rainfall that continued till the wee hours of Monday, there was water logging in several localities across the city. Incidents of trees and branches being uprooted and traffic getting disrupted during morning rush hours were reported too.

Residents fear that the situation could worsen during the upcoming northeast monsoon, just like the previous year, as the local body has failed to desilt storm water drains and re-lay damaged roads in many areas of the city.

"Even for mild rain showers, our area witnesses water logging as the road was re-laid without milling. Though multiple complaints have been raised, there has been no response from the local authorities. The contractor continues to re-lay roads without milling which in turn leads to water stagnation in the locality," said Govarthan K, a resident of Perambur.

"In addition, whenever the metro water board carries out underground sewage, drinking water maintenance, and new connection work, they fail to remove the sand. And then it rains, and the sand gets deposited in the storm water drains. The corporation has not desilted the drains even thought the monsoon is likely to set in within two months. They never find the root cause of the issue to prevent water stagnation during the rainy season," he rued.

Several areas in the city including Perambur and Adyar also reported instances of trees being uprooted. Following complaints by residents, the civic body removed the fallen trees.

Although water logging was mild on bus route roads and interior roads, it led to traffic jams especially near the Tidel Park signal. As a result, during the peak morning hours, vehicles moved at a snail pace.

However, the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) and storm water drain construction work has only worsened the situation, said T Manikandan, a resident of Velachery. "As the city continues to experience rain every now and then, the Chennai corporation should have speeded up on the storm water drain construction work before the rainy season and taken precautionary measures to prevent water stagnation. We have not seen anything else except construction work going on in our area throughout the year. The concerned department should finish the work before the northeast monsoon commences," he urged.

When contacted, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said, "Only minor water logging was reported in the city with 22 subways free for traffic movement. There are challenges in places where the CMRL construction work is under way. There we have kept additional motor pumps to pump out the stagnated rainwater. We have addressed all complaints regarding water logging and trees being uprooted immediately.