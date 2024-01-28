Posing as customers, cops seize drugs worth Rs 23 cr

CHENNAI: The State police’s Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID sleuths on Saturday morning secured a major haul, about 93 kg of methaqualone – a hypnotic drug from two truck drivers who stole them from the Chennai port and attempted to sell them in the black market.

The value of the seized drug in India is Rs 23 crore and is multi-fold in international markets, said an official statement from the police.

Police said that they had posed as potential buyers to lure the suspects — Neelamegam (50) of Tiruvottiyur and Shamsudeen (33) of Villivakkam. Investigators will continue their probe to trace other suspects.

Investigation revealed that Shamsudeen took note of the containers carrying the chemicals. Along with Neelamegam, he stole them by tampering with the container seal before it’s loaded onto the cargo ships. Both had been arrested around a year ago in a similar offence.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Enforcement Bureau-CID, said, “The suspects will be taken into custody for further questioning. We suspect there are more people behind the racket.”

After cops caught Neelamegam in the act, they secured 25 kg of methaqualone. Based on the information he provided, they searched Shamsudeen’s house and found an additional 68 kg of the drug there.

The team also recovered 97 kg of amorphous powder in 4 bags, which have been sent for forensic analysis.