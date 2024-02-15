Posing as cops, gang takes away Rs 10 lakh

CHENNAI: A four-member gang posing as policemen intercepted a medical representative and allegedly took away Rs 10 lakh from him at Vyasarpadi on Tuesday night.

According to the complainant, K Manikandan (24) of Kodungaiyur, he had lent Rs 10 lakh to his friend a few months ago. Out of that, half was borrowed from another friend, he stated in his complaint. The friend to whom he loaned the money told Manikandan that he had arranged the money and asked him to collect it on Tuesday.

As he was busy, Manikandan asked his nephew (also named Manikandan) to collect the cash from his friend in Pattalam. The nephew and his friend went to Pattalam on Tuesday evening and collected the cash. It was put in a bag and stashed under the scooter seat.

While they were riding along Erukanchery High Road, they were intercepted by two bikes. Four men who got off the bike claimed to be policemen and asked the youth to ‘cooperate’. They opened the scooter seat and found the cash bag, and questioned the duo about documents for the cash.

Without allowing them to respond, they took the cash and hurried from the scene, asking them to come to the police station and collect the cash after providing documents. The Vyasarpadi police are investigating.