Posing as cop, Marina hawker robs Rs 12,000

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday arrested a man for posing as a policeman and extorting Rs 12,000 through Gpay from a man who visited the Marina beach with his female friend about a week ago.

The arrested person was identified as S Asar Ali (30) of Nochikuppam. The incident happened on September 22.

S Prakash (41) of Medvakkam was talking with his friend on the beach opposite Parthasarathy temple arch when the accused came and questioned the duo. Claiming to be a police official, Asar threatened Prakash that he would book a case against him.

When Prakash pleaded with the impostor, the latter asked him pay up and made me transfer Rs 12,000 through online transaction.

After Prakash lodged a complaint, the Marina police registered a case. Based on the description he provided, the police zeroed in on the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that Asar Ali, who runs a balloon shop in Marina beach area, was always on the look out for couples to extort. He already has theft cases against him in Adyar and Vyasarpadi police stations.

Asar Ali was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.