Porur, Poonamallee to face power shutdown tomorrow

CHENNAI: Tangedco has announced a power shutdown in Porur and Poonamallee areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday due to maintenance works.

As per the release, a power shutdown will occur in Poonamallee, Rukmani Nagar, Melma Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Muthukumaran Nagar, and Trunk Road.