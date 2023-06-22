Portion of violated building sealed in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has sealed a portion of an apartment building for plan permission violation in Pallavaram, on Thursday.

According to a CMDA statement, planning permission for the construction of group development of 2 blocks with 35 dwelling units on Pammal Main Road in Pallavaram in 2007.

Show Cause Notice was issued to the developer MS Ramesh in 2012 with a direction to restore the building to the condition as per the approved plan. Locking and sealing, and demolition notice was issued in June 2022, the developer converted the open terrace into a flat violating the plan.

The High Court directed the CMDA to proceed further based on the lock and seal notice issued by ensuring de-occupation of the inhabitants of the deviated construction.

De-occupation notice was issued to the occupant of the flat. there is no reply received from the owner / occupier of the flat, the statement said.

As per the order of Member Secretary Ansul Mishra, the flat and unauthorised construction of two more rooms and a toilet in the Stilt Floor were sealed.