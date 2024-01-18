Portion of Thirumangalam Metro station parking closed for upgrading

CHENNAI: To increase parking capacity at Thirumangalam Metro station, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a portion of parking lot closure for two months, starting January 20.

Thirumangalam Metro station being one of the busiest stations, has been witnessing a growing demand for parking spaces.

As a manner to cater to passenger's demand and thus to spike ridership, CMRL has decided to construct one more floor at the existing parking space in a phased manner.

Hence, CMRL has requested all passengers to utilise the car parking facilities available at adjacent metro stations such as Anna Nagar Tower and Anna Nagar East Metro stations.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CMRL launched the tunnel boring machine (TBM) 'Eagle' from Light House Metro station towards Boat Club station in corridor 4.

The underground Metro Rail construction is underway in corridor 4 in phase 2 from Light House station at Marina Beach to Kodambakkam flyover.

As the first TBM 'Flamingo' launched in September last year is presently tunneling in the down line of corridor 4 from Light House station to Boat Club station.

"Hence, its counterpart, TBM, named "Eagle", has been launched in the upline from Light House station towards Thirumayilai and is expected to arrive at Boat Club station in October 2026,"added CMRL press note.