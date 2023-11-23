Pop-up to exhibit intricate Lucknow’s Chikankari

CHENNAI: Lucknow-based brand Woven Traditions, known for its traditional Lucknow Chikankari, is set to showcase its meticulously hand-embroidered handwoven fabrics and garments at a pop-up in the city starting on November 23. Abhilasha Trivedi, the founder, and curator of Woven Traditions, explains, “We operate from three centers in and around Lucknow, closely collaborating with our skilled artisans. Our brand originated from the need for modern and trendy Chikankari collections, which were lacking in the market. We also sought a superior fabric, a fully handmade approach, and thus, we started sourcing fabrics from weavers and began our own work on them.”

Woven Traditions is renowned for creating some of the most intricately hand-embroidered handwoven fabrics and garments. Trivedi tells us, “We are all about thoughtful and meaningful creatives, utilising the latest designs in Chikankari.

Chikankari is undeniably a labour of love, reflecting painstaking workmanship. As one of the most traditional embroidery styles from Lucknow, it is believed to have been introduced by Nur Jehan, Mughal Emperor Jahangir’s wife. Chikankari design motifs draw heavily from Mughal architecture, reminiscent of those seen in the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Bada Imambara, and Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow. The city’s architecture serves as an inspiration for artists, writers, craftsmen, musicians, and dancers. We consciously strive to de-commercialise the crafting process, ensuring artisans have ample time and resources to preserve the original, intricate Chikankari stitches and Mughal architectural motifs that were long neglected in favour of quick manufacturing methods.” The founder stresses that the team maintain the authenticity of the art and preserves it just as it began.













—The collection will be showcased until November 25 at the Weddings and Marigolds Studio, located at 12, Kottur Garden Link Road, Kotturpuram.