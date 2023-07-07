Pop-up for streetwear, fashion and art

Chennaiites will witness a first-of-its-kind pop-up, which brings together the streetwear of Capsule, and the artistic atmosphere of Biskit. “The collaboration will bring together streetwear, art, fashion and the whole community together,” says Shruti Biswajit, co-founder of Biskit. Biskit, a concept label based in Chennai, is hosting Capsul, India’s largest streetwear store based in Bengaluru, for a collaborative pop-up event at their space in Adyar.

Being conscious of their production, Biskit limits themselves to 21 editions per style, creating limited editions. Capsul is India’s first multi-brand streetwear store, which caters to Gen Z and millennials. This exclusive pop-up will have Capsul bringing international streetwear brands such as Carhartt WIP, HUF, Pleasures, Market, Places + Faces, and Medicom Toy for the first time to Chennai. Biskit and Capsul are partnering with the Old Madras Baking Company for baked goods, Minus Thirty for ice creams, and Beachville Coffee Roasters for hot and cold brewed coffee for the pop-up.

Shruti Biswajit says that the pop-up will be a treat, not only for youngsters but also for everyone across the city. “There is a massive creative community in Chennai. But, people go to Mumbai and New Delhi when it comes to art and fashion. Chennai has a lot of potentials, and I want to bring that out to cater to the creative needs of youngsters,” she adds. She also says that this pop-up will help in community building.

Talking about the recent fashion trend in Chennai, “I don’t pay much attention to trends because we work with concepts. I feel that the streetwear trend is emerging in the city, and people want to wear something unique and different,” says the co-founder.

Biskit x Capsul pop-up will see Capsul showcasing the international streetwear brands along with Biskit, displaying their concept-based unisex clothing. This pop-up is for everyone from all age groups, and is unisex. The event will happen on July 8 and 9 from 11 am - 8 pm at the Space Biskit in Adyar.