Poor road in Nungambakkam exposes infra bottlenecks

CHENNAI: The damaged roads have become a nightmare for residents of Ponnangipuram in Nungambakkam as they pose risks to pedestrians and motorists. The sad state of the street bang on the busy Valluvar Kottam High Road, opposite the Nungambakkam police quarters tells you how bad the situation is in the capital city Chennai.

“The road has not been laid for more than four years. The residents living on the street face issues due to the damaged roads. Whenever a vehicle passes by, the dust from the road comes into the shop and poses pollution issues. It is high time for the officials to repair the damaged road,” said MA Mohammed, a seller near the street.

Locals appeal to the civic body to repair the road before the onset of the northeast monsoon, as waterlogging can make issues worse. Rajesh P, a resident in the area, said, “rains make the road slippery, posing a high risk for people, especially the elderly, and people coming in two-wheelers. The authorities who often address the needs of arterial roads quickly enough tend to ignore interior roads leading to such a poor condition.”

When contacted the 110 ward member N Chitrarasu said a proposal is pending for relaying the road and will be looked into swiftly.