Ponneri, Thirupalaivanam Police stations annexed to Avadi City Commissionerate

CHENNAI: Two police stations part of the Thiruvallur district police - Ponneri, Thirupalaivanam have been annexed to the Avadi city police, according to a GO (government order) issued by the Home Department on Monday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had made the announcement on the floor of the Tamil Nadu assembly in April 2023, while replying to a grant for the police department.

Pursuant to the announcement, DGP had sent a proposal for the annexation of Ponneri and Thiruapalaivanam police station to Avadi city, which would be more effective in governing and patrolling localities in much more efficient way.

At present, there are 30 police stations under Avadi police commissionerate including the All Women Police Stations (AWPS).