Ponmudy seeks honorary doctorate for Sankaraiah

As the governor accused the Tamil Nadu government of reducing freedom fighters to just caste leaders

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Oct 2023 4:45 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Reiterating to approve for conferring an honorary doctorate to veteran freedom fighter N Sankaraiah, the Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday pointed out to the Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi that Sankaraiah has spent nine years of his life in prison during the freedom struggle and because he was not able to not complete his higher education.

As the governor accused the Tamil Nadu government of reducing freedom fighters to just caste leaders, the minister expressed hope that the governor would clear the file as he expressed concern for the freedom fighters.

"I hope he (governor) will confirm honorary doctorate to the freedom fighter soon", he added.

The minister once again pointed out that Sankaraiah has worked for social justice and secured the rights of the people.

DTNEXT Bureau

