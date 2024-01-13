Pongal special buses: 2.17 lakh people travel to native on a single day

CHENNAI: 2.17 lakh people have travelled to their hometown on a single day through Pongal special buses ahead of the festival holidays, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Pongal special buses were operated from yesterday (January 12) from Chennai to various destinations from the city and other parts of the state. In addition to the regular service of 2,100 buses every day, an additional 901 buses were operated from Chennai for passengers to travel without any difficulty or hindrance.

Apart from this, special arrangements were made by the State Transport Department at the newly-opened Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT).

Arrangements were made at the terminus for passengers to be guided by help desks, special buses were operated from platforms 7 and 8 for the convenience of non-reserved passengers, trolley facilities were also provided to passengers to carry their belongings, and five battery vehicles were immediately activated to take differently-abled and elderly people.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S S Sivasankar also inspected the terminal and advised passengers to travel safely.

Due to the Pongal season, heavy traffic congestion was also witnessed in various places of Chennai, especially on the GST road in Perungalathur, Alandur Road, Guindy, Kathipara Junction, and Ekatuthangal.

Earlier on January 3, the State Transport Undertakings stated that it will operate 16,932 buses, including 10,632 special buses, to various destinations from the city and other parts of Tamil Nadu from January 12 to 14 for the Pongal festival.

For transportation-related grievances and queries, the department has issued two helpline numbers: 9445014450, and 9445014436.