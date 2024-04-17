‘Polling booths are ready with amenities, Chennaiites should come and vote

CHENNAI: Chennai district election official and corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday urged the voters to come and vote in large numbers and announced special gifts for residents welfare associations that encourages people to vote.

A lucky draw will be conducted for the welfare associations that ensure polling of more than 90 percent voting in their locality, the DEO said.

The commissioner also said that the dsitribution of micro observers and polling officials to the respective stations will begin on Thursday.

Earlier in the day poll officials completed the randomization of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the forthcoming polls.

The poll officials had also kick started the process to move the EVMs to polling booths from Thursday noon.

By Thursday night the polling stations will be ready with stationaries, poll materials and EVMs, so that the polling will start on Friday, sources said.

J Radhakrishnan said, "There are 3,726 polling centers in Chennai district. For the polling as many as 11,843 voting machines are required along with 4,469 Control units. The district election machinery has 4,842 voter verification paper audit test machines (VVPAT) to ensure a free and fair polls. GPS is used for the vehichles carrying poll materials and the polling stations are under surveillance. All amenties for voters have been arranged and the public should ecercise thier democratic rights, the commissioner urged.

On the day of polling a sample polling will be conducted between 5.30 am to 7 am in all polling centers, after a reset the voting will begin sharp from 7 am and conclude by 6 pm, the commissioner added.