Political leaders, environment groups oppose Kalpakkam nuclear plant

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties and environmental groups have opposed the nuclear power project in Kalpakkam.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Monday hit out at the union government for treating Tamil Nadu as a dustbin for nuclear waste with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the event to witness the commencement of fuel core loading at the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam.

"Local people and experts have been demanding scrapping the nuclear power project at Kalpakkam as it would cause environmental damage. Even as the people of Kudankulam protest against the nuclear power plant, the commencement of the core loading at Kalpakkam is nothing but treating Tamil Nadu as a nuclear dustbin, " he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the union government has been ignoring demands for relief assistance to rain-hit areas and generously imposing dangerous atomic projects on Tamil Nadu. Vaiko urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to stop this project.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president MH Jawahirullah said if this news is true, then it would be a dangerous project for Tamil Nadu. Countries like the United States, Japan, and Europe have abandoned this type of atomic breeder as they found it unsafe.

Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental NGO, strongly opposed the project and said that despite opposition from the people, the Centre has been imposing more atomic projects.

Thirumurgan Gandhi of the May 17 Movement also condemned the Modi government for imposing a project rejected by Western countries on Tamils.