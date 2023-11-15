Policy constraints behind limited int’l faculty: AU

CHENNAI: The Anna University has expressed concern over the limited international faculty and geographical diversity in students due to policy constraints.

In its self-assessment report submitted recently to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the university said the number of patents published at the university is large, but the commercialisation of patents was a challenge. The University said though Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is being extensively used in all domains, implementing integrated e-governance is still in progress.

The report also said that the university lacks a structured mechanism to offer formal training to technical and administrative staff. It said there are several opportunities to increase the enrolment of foreign students and attract international faculty members.