Policeman placed under suspension after fight with lawyer

CHENNAI: A policeman who engaged himself in a scuffle in a hotel with a lawyer in Washermenpet was placed under suspension. The suspended policeman was identified as Vinoth Kumar, 36 attached to New Washermenpet police station.

According to the police, Vinoth Kumar along and three other police personnel were at the hotel when they reportedly engaged in a physical fight with a lawyer named L Jayaganesh, a resident of Tondiarpet. He had suffered injury on his nose and back side of his head.

Though there were exchanges of blows between both sides, and everyone had taken medical treatment, the DC reportedly decided to place Vinoth Kumar under suspension because it was he who started the fight. Based on complaints from both sides, police had also registered two FIRs.