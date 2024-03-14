Policeman injured after student hits him with bike

CHENNAI: Police are looking for a bunch of college students who created ruckus in front of Vadapalani Metro station and when chased by police one of them hit Special SI with his two wheeler well past midnight on Tuesday.

Police said that the special SI Murali had suffered injuries on his left leg and left rib cage and took treatment at KK Nagar GH. According to the police, based on a control room alert that around 10 students of a private college were indulging in group clash in front the Metro station, a team of policemen was rushed to the spot. Seeing the police, students started rushing from the scene on their two-wheelers. At that time Murali was on duty at the vehicle checkpoint nearby.

One of the students, on a two wheeler, who came close to Murali sped away after hitting the policeman, when he tried to stop him. The police team had secured only one bike belonging to the group.