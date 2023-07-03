Police seizes 1500 kgs of gutka during vehicle check in Sunguvarchatram

Police seized 1500 kgs of gutka products during a vehicle check in Sunguvarchatram on Sunday.

The Sunguvachatiram police teams were on vehicle check on the Bangalore-Chennai National Highway on Sunday night.

A van which was speeding on the highway went past the police without stopping at the checkpoint and the police team chased the van and intercepted the vehicle.

When checked the van the police found there were many bags of gutka products inside it.

The police seized about 1500 kgs of gutka worth Rs 20 lakhs from 20 gunny bags.

The van driver Mahesh Kumar (30) of Kundrathur was arrested and the search is on to nab Paul Raj of Kundrathur who was smuggling the gutka to Chennai from Karnataka.