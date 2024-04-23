Police searches for unidentified men who killed stray dog in Alandur

CHENNAI: The St Thomas Mount police are searching for the unidentifiedmen who killed a stray dog.

Police said two days ago a stray dog gave birth to four puppies on Ibrahim Street in Alandur.

After that, the dog was focused on saving her puppies and was barking at the people who tried to come close to the dogs.

This irritated some local residents as they could not walk freely on the road and following that some unidentified men attacked the mother dog and killed her overnight.

Then based on the information members of PETA (People for ethical treatment of animals) visited the spot, adopted the four puppies and filed a complaint with the St Thomas Mount police station.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the attackers with the help of CCTV in the locality.