Police saved a drunk driver who then gave them a slip

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police have launched a search for a man who escaped from the Chromepet Government hospital, where he was admitted by the police on Saturday night after rescuing him from an irate mob.

The man, yet to be identified, rammed his car onto another car parked along Tambaram- Mudichur road.

In the impact, the parked car turned half turtle after which a crowd gathered in the area.

When the public went to check on the driver of the car which caused the accident, he was found in an inebriated state and was responding in a snarky manner to the gathered public.

Some members of the public made him get out of the car and tied his hands and legs and alerted the police.

Tambaram City police personnel reached the scene in a few minutes and even as police were taking stock of the situation, some members of the public assaulted the drunk man. Police pacified the mob and moved the drunk man to the Chromepet government hospital.

Police investigations revealed that there was another occupant in the car and he fled the scene before the mob gathered. While police team were recovering the vehicles for investigation, the drunk man allegedly escaped from the hospital, police sources said.

Based on the details of the car involved in the accident, Tambaram Police are investigating.