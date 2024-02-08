Police recovered five more bullets near advocate Thyagarajan's residence

CHENNAI: Police recovered five more bullets near the house of advocate Thyagarajan on Wednesday.



On Tuesday night unidentified men fired a bullet in the house of Thyagarajan (50), an advocate at Madras High Court in Meenambal Nagar while his wife Priya was alone in the house.

The bullet hit the glass window in the first floor and Priya who was shocked seeing a bullet on the floor immediately alerted the police and Thyagarajan.

The Tambaram police rushed to the spot recovered the bullet and browsed the CCTV in the locality to identify who fired the bullet.

During the investigation, the police on Wednesday recovered five more bullets from Meenambal Nagar on the roadside in various places and all the bullets were AK47 variants which would be used by the police and security personnel. The police have registered a case and are investigating further.