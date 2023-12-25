Police recover lost cash of Rs 15.9 lakh within two & half hours

CHENNAI: An alert police team led by a crime inspector of CMBT police station had managed to trace Rs 15.9 lakh cash misplaced by the complainant in an auto rickshaw within two and half hours on Sunday night in Chennai.

Police team swung into action as soon as one Viswanathan, 53, a Bengaluru resident, who had come to Chennai to meet his brother in Arumbakkam, lodged a complaint around 10 pm on Sunday night.

Viswanathan was staying at his brother's place since he arrived in the city on Saturday and had gone to visit his friend in Virugambakkam on Sunday.

While returning from there he had hired an auto rickshaw and by mistake left behind the bag containing cash in the auto rickshaw when he got down. When he became aware that he had lost the money he lodged a complaint with the CMBT station at around 10 pm on Sunday.

Crime inspector Rajesh and his team immediately started tracking the auto-rickshaw based on the vehicle registration number given by Viswanathan. As the police team browsed the CCTV footage, they could track the direction in which the vehicle has gone.

The police team found the vehicle was moving near Koyambedu and a police team intercepted the vehicle there. When checked the police found the cash bag on the back side of the vehicle.

The auto driver informed the police team that he was not aware of the money bag and said that it could belong to a customer travelled earlier.

The money was recovered and handed over to Viswanathan, who told the police that the money was meant for higher studies in Australia for his nephew.