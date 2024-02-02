Police recover decomposed body part of man from Mudichur lake

CHENNAI: Police recovered a man's head in a decomposed state from the Mudichur big lake on Friday.



The investigation is on to find whether the head belongs to the torso found in the Chembarambakkam Lake in December.

On Friday the residents noticed a plastic package was floating on the Mudichur big lake and a foul smell was emitting from it. Soon they informed the Peerkankaranai police station and the police team who visited the spot recovered the package from the lake and when they opened it they were shocked to see the head of a man inside it.

The police sent the head part to the Chromepet GH. During the investigation, the police found that in December the Kundrathur police recovered a body without head and limbs from the Chembarambakkam lake from the package that was floating on the water.

Later a few days ago in Chembarambakkam Lake, the police recovered a package with two decomposed legs.

The police suspect that the head also belongs to the same person and it will be confirmed after the DNA test. The Peerkankaranai police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.