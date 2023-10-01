Police pose as customers, nab Ganja selling siblings; Rs 10 lakh cash seized

CHENNAI: Police posed as customers and nabbed two siblings who were selling Ganja from a house in Tambaram (west) on Sunday. Police recovered 1 kg of ganja and Rs 10 lakh of unaccounted cash from the accused.



Tambaram Police had received a tip-off about suspicious movement in a home in West Tambaram after which they were keeping a watch on the house.

After reliable information that the occupants of the house were selling ganja to IT employees and students, a couple of policemen approached the house posing as clients. After confirming the possession and sale of the narcotic substance, police caught the accused red handed.

They were identified as Venkatesh (25) and Madhavan (20), brothers. Both of them have completed diploma courses and took to peddling ganja after they did not get proper jobs, police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that they sourced the ganja from a dealer in Neelankarai and made them into small packets and sold in Tambaram and surrounding areas.

Police recovered 1 kg of ganja and Rs 10 lakh cash, said to be proceeds from ganja sales, from the accused. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.