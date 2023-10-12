Police nabs escaped Pocso case accused

CHENNAI: City police on Wednesday arrested a Pocso case accused, who escaped from custody, when he was taken for treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, last Friday. He had tonsured his head and was living on the platform, police sources said.

Koyambedu police had received a tip-off about a man looking like the escaped accused lying on a sidewalk near Vadapalani.

The accused, Senthil Raj of Thoothukudi, was arrested in May this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl and was remanded to Puzhal prison.

Few weeks ago, he had complained of health complications and was treated at the health ward in the prison. On Friday, he was transferred to KMC hospital. At the hospital, Raj sought to use the toilet and removed the glass panes in the toilet vent and escaped from there.

Two police constables had accompanied the accused were suspended in connection with the same.