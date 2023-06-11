Police nab BJP man Venkatesan, associates for land grab; arms seized

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have arrested a BJP functionary who allegedly forged documents and grabbed several lakhs worth of property near Ponneri in Thiruvallur district. Police investigations revealed that in another case, Venkatesan had forged documents and cheated more than 18 crores through criminal intimidation by brandishing a pistol.

Police recovered guns and ammunition from the accused, 'Milagapodi' Venkatesan, a history-sheeter, who has more than 40 pending cases against him in Andhra Pradesh including red sanders smuggling.









Venkatesan, known by his initials KRV is a functionary of Tamil Nadu BJP and is involved in extortion after holding Kangaroo courts, police said.



Avadi City police began investigations based on a complaint from J Sulthan of Mannadi who alleged that KRV and his associates colluded with some revenue department officials and forged documents to obtain Patta for a land, for which Sulthan is the power agent.



"Despite knowing that the documents were forged, the revenue officials colluded with the accused and issued pattas to lands owned by others," according to the FIR based on Sulthan's complaint.





Avadi CCB (Central Crime Branch) Police who began investigations based on Sulthan's complaint found that the original complaint was still with the power agent.



A special team arrested K R Venkatesan and his associate, M Srinivasan who was involved in the extortion in another case.



The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. "Anyone indulging in Kangaroo courts using political influence, muscle and money power will be taught a lesson in the hands of police," Avadi police stated.